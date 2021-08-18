|
18.08.2021 14:10:00
Biobanking Market | Evolving Opportunities with AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. and ASKION GmbH | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biobanking Market value is projected to grow by USD 1.28 billion at a CAGR of 8.44% during 2021-2025. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.44%.
Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Biobanking Market Analysis Report by Product (Equipment and Consumables) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand,strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/biobanking-market-industry-analysis
The biobanking market is driven by the growing demand for personalized medicine. In addition, an increase in efficiency through automation will increase demand, and a reduction in research costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the biobanking market. However, factors such as ethical issues have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors.
Major Biobanking Companies:
- AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.
- ASKION GmbH
- Bay Biosciences LLC
- Cureline Inc.
- Firalis SA
- GENETICIST Inc.
- Hamilton Bonaduz AG
- ProteoGenex Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- US Biolab Corp. Inc.
Biobanking Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Equipment - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumables - size and forecast 2020-2025
Biobanking Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
