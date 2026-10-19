BioCardia Advances Helix Catheter Toward FDA Marketing Clearance

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA), a biotechnology company developing cellular and cell-derived therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its revised De Novo pre-submission package for marketing clearance of its Helix catheter.

The submission follows discussions with the FDA in May 2026, when the agency identified two potential pathways for marketing clearance and raised no concerns regarding the catheter's safety data, performance or compatibility with general classes of therapeutic agents.

BioCardia revised and resubmitted the package in September, incorporating FDA feedback. The company expects substantive FDA review, written feedback and a follow-up meeting to discuss the De Novo pathway during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Helix transendocardial delivery catheter is designed to deliver therapeutic and diagnostic agents directly into heart muscle through a minimally invasive procedure. Its specialized helical needle is designed to engage heart tissue and provide stability during delivery.

BioCardia said the catheter's clinical safety data from 15 trials involving nearly 500 patients could support the development of clearance requirements for similar delivery devices.

Potential FDA marketing clearance could expand the company's opportunities to partner with developers of investigational cell, gene and protein therapies requiring targeted delivery to the heart.

BCDA is currently trading up