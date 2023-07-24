BioCardia Pauses Phase III Pivotal CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial

(RTTNews) - BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) said that it paused ongoing phase III pivotal CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial pending the one-year follow-up outcomes analysis for patients that have been treated and those that have been enrolled but not yet treated.

The move came after the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended pausing new patient enrollment and any potential crossover patient procedures pending an outcomes analysis of patients currently completing the one-year follow-up as well as the patients completing their imminently scheduled treatment.

The DSMB recommended notifying currently enrolled patients completing their treatment sequence that the trial will be paused following their scheduled treatment to assess intermediate study results.

The DSMB also recommended the blind not be broken at this time to protect the integrity of the outcomes yet to be collected and to ensure that the study may be restarted without compromise after completion of the one-year data analysis.

The DSMB interim review was based on available data for 132 procedures involving 111 randomized patients, including treated patients and the control group.

The blinded data report available to the Company groups together all patients, including treated and control patients. That blinded data shows that the aggregate survival rate at follow-up is greater than that observed in recent similar large pivotal trials in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

