BIOCORP: Marketing Partnership on Mallya with iSage Rx in the Field of Digital Diabetes

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announced an alliance with US-based iSage Rx, LLC., a digital therapeutics company, focused on insulin dose optimization.

In detail, the two companies are committed to integrating their respective technologies to simplify insulin dose capture and optimization. The integration of Mallya (a CE-marked connected device dedicated to insulin pens) into the iSage app (a clinically validated insulin titration platform cleared by the FDA) should enable patients with type 2 diabetes to simplify their insulin management.

This will allow patients with diabetes to seamlessly capture, record, and store information about their insulin injections and while receiving automated guidance on how to adjust their insulin dose overtime ("titration").

Ryan Sysko, President and CEO of Amalgam Rx, Inc, said: "We are very pleased with this partnership to interface Mallya with our iSage app. Combining these two solutions offers to date the most powerful environment for diabetes digitalization and patient support. Together, we can simplify the often complex and confusing journey for patients starting on basal insulin. "

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, concluded: "For patients with diabetes, the integration of Mallya and iSage provides an additional brick of information to improve their quality of life. For the community of diabetes, this integration is a powerful service platform that takes into account all the clinical and behavioral needs of patients. "

ABOUT ISAGE RX

iSage Rx, manufacturers of the iSage App, the first FDA 510(k)-cleared, prescription-only mobile application for the automated titration of all brands of basal insulin. iSage allows physicians to choose from multiple clinically-validated basal insulin algorithms and tailor the algorithms to the specific needs of their type 2 diabetes patients. iSage Rx is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgam Rx. For more information, visit http://isageapp.com.

ABOUT AMALGAM RX

Amalgam Rx creates custom digital therapies that combine clinical and behavioral health and interventions to engage, support, and improve patient self-management. Led by an experienced team of physicians, behaviorists, technologists, and digital health pioneers, Amalgam Rx strives to use technology to accelerate the impact and scale of medicine to improve the lives of millions of people living with chronic disease. Amalgam does this by partnering with leading life sciences companies to accelerate the R&D and commercialization of digital therapeutics. For more information, visit http://amalgamrx.com/.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

