BioCryst Pharma (BCRX): ORLADEYO Growth And Pipeline Catalysts Shape The Long-Term Outlook

(RTTNews) - It's been nearly six years since BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) launched its lead drug ORLADEYO, an oral, once-daily therapy discovered and developed internally for the prevention of hereditary angioedema attacks. Over this period, ORLADEYO has delivered steady and sustained sales growth, strengthening its position as a key driver of the company's performance.

In capsule form, ORLADEYO (berotralstat) was approved by the FDA in December 2020 for the prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. The drug subsequently expanded its reach in December 2025, when the FDA approved an oral pellet formulation of once-daily ORLADEYO for prophylactic treatment in pediatric patients with HAE aged 2 to under 12 years.

Before we take a closer look at the company, let's first take a quick look at hereditary angioedema (HAE), the rare condition at the heart of BioCryst's business.

HAE is a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic disorder. It is caused by a deficiency of a protein called C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-INH). This protein helps regulate the body's bradykinin system, which is responsible for triggering swelling during HAE attacks.

HAE affects approximately 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000 people. Without preventive treatment, patients can experience several attacks each month. The swelling caused by an attack can last for two to four days.

ORLADEYO Sales Continue to Gain Momentum

BioCryst launched ORLADEYO in the U.S., following FDA approval on December 3, 2020, with product shipments beginning on December 16, 2020. Since launch, ORLADEYO sales have increased consistently, rising from $0.1 million in 2020 to $601.8 million in 2025.

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 ORLADEYO Product Sales $0.1 Mln $122.6 Mln $251.6Mln $326.0 Mln $437.7Mln $601.8Mln

For full year 2026, the company expects ORLADEYO to generate revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million.

In the Pipeline

The company is developing Navenibart, a long-acting plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), as well as BCX17725, a targeted KLK5 inhibitor for the treatment of Netherton syndrome.

Navenibart: Late-Stage HAE Candidate

Navenibart, a late-stage drug candidate, came under BioCryst's fold following the company's acquisition of Astria Therapeutics Inc. in January 2026.

Phase 3 Development Program

The Phase 3 development program for Navenibart comprises the ALPHA-ORBIT Phase 3 trial and the ORBIT-EXPANSE long-term extension trial, which are designed to support global registration.

ALPHA-ORBIT is a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous Navenibart in adult and adolescent patients with Type 1 or Type 2 hereditary angioedema (HAE). The study is designed to assess Navenibart's ability to prevent HAE attacks while evaluating once-every-three-month and once-every-six-month dosing regimens.

Following the completion of the ALPHA-ORBIT trial, eligible participants may continue into ORBIT-EXPANSE, where all participants will receive Navenibart under either a once-every-three-months (Q3M) or once-every-six-months (Q6M) dosing regimen.

ORBIT-EXPANSE consists of two parts. In Part 1, participants will receive Navenibart at a fixed dosing regimen for at least six months. In Part 2, participants may switch between dosing regimens based on their individual needs during a patient-centered flexible dosing period.

Enrollment Completed; Data Expected in 2027

Patient enrollment in the Phase 3 ALPHA-ORBIT trial of Navenibart in hereditary angioedema was completed in June 2026. The program remains on track to report top-line results for both dosing regimens in the third quarter of 2027.

The Phase 3 ORBIT-EXPANSE long-term trial was initiated in October 2025.

Potentially First Q3M/Q6M HAE Prophylaxis

Navenibart has the potential to become the first HAE prophylactic therapy dosed every three or six months, offering greater treatment convenience and reducing the burden of frequent administration for patients, according to the company.

HAE Prophylaxis: Two Key Patient Preferences

HAE patients receiving prophylactic therapy primarily fall into two groups:

• Patients who prefer oral therapy • Patients who prefer injectable therapy

The preference for oral therapy has steadily increased since 2023, with the continued growth in ORLADEYO demand reflecting this trend.

Addressing Unmet Needs in the Injectable Market

Navenibart's profile is particularly well aligned with the remaining unmet needs among patients who prefer injectable HAE prophylaxis. While many patients are satisfied with currently available injectable therapies, important areas of unmet need remain, including:

• Less frequent dosing, ideally every three months or longer • Improved administration • Reduced injection-site pain

With its potential once-every-three-month and once-every-six-month dosing regimens, the company is optimistic that Navenibart is positioned to address these limitations and potentially offer a more convenient injectable prophylaxis option for HAE patients.

BCX17725 for Netherton syndrome

Netherton syndrome is a rare, severe genetic disorder characterized by widespread skin involvement and systemic complications. It can cause premature separation of the skin layers, severe inflammation, and an increased risk of infections. The diagnosed U.S. population is estimated at approximately 1,600 patients, with the potential to reach 3,000-5,000 as diagnosis and treatment improve. Currently, there are no approved targeted therapies for the condition.

A first-in-human, Phase 1/1b, four-part study evaluating BCX17725 is underway. Parts 1 and 2 assess single and multiple doses in healthy participants using randomized, placebo-controlled designs. Parts 3 and 4 evaluate repeated doses in patients with Netherton syndrome in open-label studies. Part 4 will assess treatment over 12 weeks, followed by an 8-week follow-up period.

The company is dosing in Part 4 of this trial, which will enroll up to 12 patients for three months, and expects to report data from this part by the end of 2026.

Recent Financial Performance

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported GAAP net income of $78.4 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with net income of $5.1 million, or $0.02 per share, in the year-ago period.

In addition to ORLADEYO, the company markets a non-core product, peramivir injection, which is approved in the United States for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the brand name RAPIVAB. Peramivir has also received regulatory approvals in Canada and Australia (RAPIVAB), Japan and Taiwan (RAPIACTA), and South Korea (PERAMIFLU).

Total revenue increased to $218.3 million in Q2 2026 from $163.4 million in Q2 2025. The Q2 2026 revenue comprised $158.2 million from ORLADEYO product sales and $60.0 million from license and other revenue, compared with $156.8 million and $6.5 million, respectively, in Q2 2025.

In October 2025, the company completed the sale of its European ORLADEYO business to Neopharmed Gentili to simplify its operating structure and sharpen its strategic focus on its core U.S. business.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $354.0 million at June 30, 2026.

Conclusion

BioCryst has established a solid commercial base with ORLADEYO, which continues to generate steady sales growth despite increasing competition in the HAE prophylaxis market. While competition is intensifying, particularly with the development of other oral prophylactic therapies, ORLADEYO's once-daily dosing and established patient base provide support for continued demand. In this regard, Pharvaris (PHVS), which is also developing an oral therapy for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, reported positive topline results from a pivotal Phase 3 study of Deucrictibant XR yesterday.

Pharvaris plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for the prophylaxis of bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks in the first half of 2027. Nevertheless, ORLADEYO's established commercial presence and the additional pediatric opportunity provide BioCryst with avenues for continued growth.

Beyond ORLADEYO, BioCryst's pipeline presents additional catalysts that could support long-term growth. Navenibart has the potential to address unmet needs in injectable HAE prophylaxis through less frequent dosing, while BCX17725 represents another potential opportunity in Netherton syndrome.

Overall, BioCryst's outlook will depend on the continued performance of ORLADEYO and the clinical progress of its pipeline.

When we alerted readers to BCRX on February 4, 2026, it was at $6.72. The stock, which touched a 52-week high of $11.22 on July 9, 2026, has given back some of its gains and trades around $9.00.