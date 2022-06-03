Biodesix Signs Research Deal With US Cancer Center

(RTTNews) - Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX), a data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced Friday that it has signed a research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or MSK in the United States.

As part of the master sponsored research agreement or MSRA, the company intends to develop a new novel minimal residual disease or MRD test with MSK.

In addition, the agreement between the company and MSK includes the potential future development of other diagnostic tests aimed at improving the treatment of cancer.

Biodesix said it will utilize its array of genomics, proteomics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities with the aim of developing and commercializing oncology biomarker assays in collaboration with MSK.

Initially, they will collaborate to develop a highly sensitive molecular MRD test for solid tumors as an addition to Biodesix pipeline. Biodesix said it hopes to co-develop and validate a number of new test concepts under the agreement.