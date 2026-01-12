Biodesix Aktie

WKN DE: A2QFCN / ISIN: US09075X1081

12.01.2026 14:15:13

Biodesix Surges On Strong Preliminary Q4 And FY2025 Revenue Results

(RTTNews) - Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) on Monday reported preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2025 results with revenue estimated to have increased by 41% and 22%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

Following the results, BDSX surged 31.87% to $7.21 in the pre-market trade.

Biodesix finished 2025 with estimated full-year revenue of $88.5 million, 24% higher than $71.3 million in the year ago.

This exceeds the top end of the November 3, 2025, updated revenue guidance range of $84-$86 million. However, this guidance range is below the initial guidance range of $92-95 million proposed on March 3, 2025.

For the fourth quarter, Biodesix estimated revenue increased by 41% to $28.8 million from $20.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Lung Diagnostics' revenue is estimated at $25.2 million, up 47% from $17.2 million. The increase in Lung Diagnostics revenue was driven by growth in test volumes, higher average revenue per test, and approximately $1.0 million in collections from claims older than one year.

Development Services revenue is estimated to be $3.6 million up 13% from year ago quarter. Biodesix also affirmed positive Adjusted EBITDA compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

BDSX closed Friday's trade at $27.55, down 1.61%.

