Biodex and South West Exposures Announce Strategic Partnership Expanding Innovation with Global Outreach in Theranostics and Nuclear Medicine

SHIRLEY, NY and TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The absolute revolution of nuclear medicine with the emergence of theranostics is forcing all stakeholders involved in the process to come up with new, outside-the-box thinking. Reducing exposure, ensuring safe manipulations, reducing weight, size and footprint for transportation while remaining efficient and ergonomically on point is no easy concept. SWE and Biodex joining forces provides innovative solutions that will address these paradigms increasing throughput, saving cost and comply with strict regulations such as USP 797/825. SWE helps reinforce the Biodex commitment to streamline, facilitate and expand the use of theranostics and other radionuclide therapies, having a direct impact on patient outcome as stated earlier this year.

"Biodex is extremely excited to bring its leadership and ambassador role in the nuclear medicine market space to this solid partnership. SWE team's Engineering, Industry, Radiopharmacy, Technical and Clinical background is truly impressive and allows Biodex to offer complementary solutions to a broad number of customers, dealers and distributors from radiopharmacies, pharma industry, cyclotron facilities to clinical and research settings," explains Frank Hebert, Global Vice President of Sales at Biodex.

"SWE is proud to be establishing this strategic partnership with such a renowned group. We are confident that our pioneering products and technology will benefit from the expertise and visibility of the Biodex brand. Together, Biodex and SWE will enhance safe access to unique technologies, which will help Nuclear Medicine specialists dispense and administer high quality care," mentions Robert Kamen, Co-founding President at SWE.

About Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for physical medicine, nuclear medicine, molecular and medical imaging. The Biodex commitment to innovative excellence spans more than 60 years. Their customer-driven support is why leading medical facilities in 89 countries around the globe call Biodex first. THERANOSTICS. We're Ready. Are You?

About South West Exposures

South West Exposures is a unique Canadian designer and fabricator of shielding solutions, dedicated to enhancing the handling and distribution of SPECT, PET and theranostics isotopes, improving efficiency and protection to the healthcare practitioner. SWE patent pending, disruptive and customizable designs optimize the safe transportation and administration of various theranostics agents, including high energy isotopes.

