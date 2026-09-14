Biofrontera Stock Drops 6% Despite Securing FDA Approval For Ameluz SNDA

(RTTNews) - Monday, Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental New Drug Application for Ameluz topical gel, 10%, in combination with photodynamic therapy using the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for the treatment of superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma in adults.

The approval is backed by the findings of the company's Phase 3 trial with a primary endpoint of a composite of both clinical and histological complete response of a main target lesion 12 weeks after the start of the last photodynamic therapy cycle.

The study found that 76 percent of participants treated with Ameluz saw histological clearance of the main target lesion compared to 19 percent in the placebo group, and 83 percent from Ameluz arm achieved complete clinical clearance of all target lesions compared with 21 percent from placebo group.

With this approval, Ameluz becomes the first and only photodynamic therapy drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of a skin cancer, and the only topical PDT in the United States indicated to treat both a pre-cancerous skin condition, actinic keratosis, and a skin cancer.

Moving ahead, the company plans to officially launch superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma indication late in the fourth quarter of 2026 through the first quarter of 2027 with its existing commercial organization and installed lamp base.

BFRI was trading currently at $1.4449, down 6.48 percent on the Nasdaq.