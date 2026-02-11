Biofrontera Aktie

Biofrontera für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C6YA / ISIN: US09077D1000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 16:15:46

Biofrontera's Ameluz SNDA For Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Accepted By FDA

(RTTNews) - Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing its supplemental New Drug Application for Ameluz topical gel in combination with the RhodoLED red-light lamp for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma or sBCC.

The FDA identified no filing deficiencies and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target action date of September 28, 2026.

If approved, the new indication would mark a significant expansion of the Ameluz photodynamic therapy platform beyond its current approval for treating actinic keratosis. The therapy combines Ameluz's nanoemulsion technology with red-light illumination designed to penetrate deeper into tissue, enabling treatment of lesions extending into deeper skin layers.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common cancer in the United States, with roughly 3.6 million cases diagnosed annually. Estimates indicate that about 10% to 25% of cases are of the superficial subtype. Current treatments often rely on surgical or destructive approaches, which may not be suitable for all patients.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biofrontera Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Biofrontera Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen