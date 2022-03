Biogen: ADUHELM Continues To Reduce Underlying Pathologies Of Alzheimer's Beyond Two Years

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said new data showed that after nearly two and a half years of treatment (128 weeks) with ADUHELM injection 100 mg/mL for intravenous use, patients in the long-term extension phase of the phase 3 trials continued to experience significant reductions in two key Alzheimer's disease pathologies, amyloid beta plaques and plasma p-tau181.

The company said the data from the long-term extension study showed that ADUHELM significantly reduced amyloid beta plaque levels out to Week 132. The data also showed that ADUHELM continued to decrease plasma p-tau181 levels at 128 weeks.

"These data demonstrate that long-term treatment with ADUHELM continues to reduce the underlying pathologies of Alzheimer's disease beyond two years," said Samantha Budd Haeberlein, SVP, Head of Neurodegeneration Development at Biogen.