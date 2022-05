Biogen CEO Announces Resignation Over Alzheimer's Drug Flop

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes, when one door closes, another one opens. Other times, when one door closes, so too, do about a billion more.For pharmaceutical giant Biogen , facing the beyond-disappointing debut of its much-ballyhooed Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, the latter is precisely the case. On Tuesday, CEO Michel Vounatsos announced his resignation, as the company attempts to pivot from what many expected to be its next blockbuster treatment.Continue reading