|
04.05.2022 02:00:16
Biogen CEO Announces Resignation Over Alzheimer's Drug Flop
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Sometimes, when one door closes, another one opens. Other times, when one door closes, so too, do about a billion more.For pharmaceutical giant Biogen, facing the beyond-disappointing debut of its much-ballyhooed Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, the latter is precisely the case. On Tuesday, CEO Michel Vounatsos announced his resignation, as the company attempts to pivot from what many expected to be its next blockbuster treatment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!