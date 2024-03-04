Biogen Highlights New Data at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™) 2024 Annual Meeting

New data advances understanding of new approaches to treating Alzheimer’s disease



Research on disease progression could help inform future clinical trials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced it will present new data from its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) portfolio at the upcoming International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2024), taking place March 5-9 in Lisbon, Portugal and virtually. The presentations include new data for its oral small molecule inhibitor of tau aggregation (BIIB113), as well as presentations providing insights into the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease.

"These data reflect our approach of exploring multiple pathologies and modalities in Alzheimer’s disease to create a leading portfolio that can transform the course of Alzheimer’s care,” said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President, Head of Development at Biogen. "Our ongoing investments in areas of Alzheimer’s research reinforce our commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and make a real difference in the lives of those affected by this complex disease.”

Biogen presentations will provide new data on brain target engagement and the safety profile in healthy volunteers of an oral small molecule O-GlcNAcase (OGA) enzyme inhibitor intended to reduce tau aggregation (BIIB113). In addition to BIIB113, Biogen is researching the potential of tau reduction in AD with its investigational antisense oligonucleotide targeting the microtubule associated protein tau (MAPT) gene (BIIB080). Other presentations will discuss the long-term efficacy of lecanemab as well as the presence of alpha-synuclein pathology in AD which could inform future research on its role in AD clinical progression.

Key presentations include:

Oral presentation: Results of the first in-human, randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-ascending dose study of BIIB113 in healthy volunteers. Friday, March 8, 9:55-10:10 AM GMT / 4:55-5:10 AM ET.

Oral presentation: Distribution of Alpha-Synuclein co-pathology in MCI, mild Alzheimer’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy clinical trial cohorts . Friday, March 8, 6:55-7:10 PM GMT / 1:55-2:10 PM ET.

Friday, March 8, 6:55-7:10 PM GMT / 1:55-2:10 PM ET. Oral presentation: Treatment with lecanemab disrupts tau accumulation across brain regions in early Alzheimer’s disease. Presented by Eisai. Thursday, March 7, 1:50-2:05 PM GMT / 8:50-9:05 AM ET.

Oral presentation: Lecanemab for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease; the extension of efficacy results from Clarity AD. Presented by Eisai. Saturday, March 9, 9:10-9:25 AM GMT / 4:10-4:25 AM ET.

On-demand oral presentation: A Neuro-Dynamic Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Model for Alzheimer’s disease Incorporating Amyloid and Tau Pathophysiology, online.

Poster presentation: Minimum Inclusion Criteria and Relation to Subsequent Cognitive Decline, P#0250, Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 AM GMT.

E-poster presentation: Occupancy of BIIB113, an inhibitor of the enzyme O-GlcNAcase (OGA) in the human brain.



BIIB080 is licensed from Ionis.

