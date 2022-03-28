|
28.03.2022 14:17:06
Biogen : Phase 1 Study Of BIIB078 On Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Fails To Meet Secondary Endpoints
(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB) BIIB078, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide for C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, did not meet any secondary efficacy endpoints and it did not demonstrate clinical benefit, as per phase 1 study results.
In the dose cohorts up to 60 mg there were no consistent differences between the BIIB078 group and the placebo group. Participants in the BIIB078 90 mg dose cohort trended toward a greater decline than those in the placebo group across secondary endpoints.
Therefore, Biogen and Ionis said that they will discontinue the clinical program, including its ongoing open-label extension study.
The companies noted that they remain committed to their decade-long pursuit of advancing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis research and developing therapies for all forms of this progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
