|
25.04.2023 13:31:19
Biogen Q1 Results Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY23 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported Tuesday net income attributable to the company for the first quarter of $387.9 million or $2.67 per share, higher than $303.8 million or $2.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.40 per share, compared to $3.62 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue for the quarter declined 2.7 percent to $2.46 billion from $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues were down 0.4 percent in constant currency. Analysts expected revenues of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $15.00 to $16.00 per share on a revenue decline in the mid-single digits.
The Street is looking for earnings of $15.48 per share on a revenue decline of 6.0 percent to $9.56 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biogen Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.23
|Ausblick: Biogen legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Biogen zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Biogen zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.01.23
|NASDAQ-Wert Biogen-Aktie profitiert: Alzheimer-Medikament von Biogen und Eisai durch US-Arzneibehörde zugelassen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.11.22
|Biogen-Aktie legt zu: Neue Studiendaten belegen Wirksamkeit von Biogens Alzheimer-Mittel Lecanemab (dpa-AFX)
|
30.11.22
|ROUNDUP: Biogens Alzheimer-Mittel bremst geistigen Abbau - Längere Studien nötig (dpa-AFX)
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: Biogen gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
28.09.22
|Biogen-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kurssprung: Biogen verkündet Fortschritte bei Alzheimer-Medikament - Auch andere Pharma-Aktien im Rally-Modus (dpa-AFX)