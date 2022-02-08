Biogen Reaches Deal With Xbrane For Proposed Biosimilar To Cimzia

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said that it has reached agreement with Xbrane Biopharma to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Xcimzane, a preclinical monoclonal antibody that is a proposed biosimilar referencing Cimzia or certolizumab pegol.

Cimzia's primary indication is for rheumatoid arthritis in adults as well as axial spondylarthrosis, psoriasis and Crohn's disease. In 2020 global sales of CIMZIA were 1.8 billion euros.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will gain exclusive global regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial rights to Xcimzane and will be the Marketing Authorization Holder.

As per the terms of the agreement, Biogen will make an upfront payment of $8 million to Xbrane. Should certain development and commercial milestones be achieved, Xbrane will be eligible to receive up to $80 million in potential milestone payments.

Xbrane is also eligible to receive tiered royalties. Xbrane will be responsible for the completion of pre-clinical development of Xcimzane and Biogen will be responsible for all remaining development activities and costs required to achieve Marketing Authorization in all territories, including those for clinical development.