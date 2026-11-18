(RTTNews) - Biogen (BIIB) presented new Phase 2 data showing that diranersen, an investigational therapy targeting the tau protein, continued to slow disease progression in people with early Alzheimer's disease over two years of treatment.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that gradually affects memory, thinking and daily functioning. Slowing the rate of decline may help patients maintain independence for longer periods.

Results from the Phase 2 CELIA study, presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, showed that the 60 mg twice-yearly dose of diranersen slowed clinical decline by 38% on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) at two years compared with patients who were initially assigned to placeobo. The treatment produced a 1.09-point difference on the CDR-SB scale, a level Biogen said is considered clinically meaningful.

The company reported stronger treatment effects at two years than at 18 months across five of six clinical measures assessed, including cognition, daily functioning and overall disease progression.

At Week 96, the 60 mg twice-yearly regimen demonstrated:

-38% slowing of decline on CDR-SB

-54% slowing on ADAS-Cog13

-38% slowing on MMSE

-30% slowing on ADCS-ADL-MCI

-38% slowing on ADCOMS

-46% slowing on modified iADRS

Biogen noted that clinical benefits were observed across all dose groups studied, with the 60 mg regimen showing the most favorable balance of efficacy and safety.

The study also reported reductions in several Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, including tau PET signal, cerebrospinal fluid p-tau181, and plasma p-tau217, supporting the drug's mechanism of targeting tau, one of the key proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease progression.

Diranersen was generally well tolerated through two years of follow-up, with no new safety signals reported.

The therapy is an antisense oligonucleotide designed to reduce production of tau protein and has received FDA Fast Track designation for Alzheimer's disease. Biogen licensed the program from Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 2019.

The ongoing CELIA study enrolled 416 patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or mild Alzheimer's dementia, all of whom had not previously received anti-amyloid therapy.

The new findings support the continued development of diranersen and its advancement into Phase 3 testing, although the therapy remains investigational and has not been approved by regulators.

BIIB has traded between $160.36 and $261.00 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $250.79, down 0.34%. During after-hours trading session the stock is at $253.00, up 0.88%.