19.12.2022 14:16:08
Biogen Signs Agreement With Genentech For Royalties On Glofitamab
(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Genentech of the Roche Group for commercialization and sharing of the economy for Glofitamab.
Roche developed Glofitamab as an investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. This dual targeting is said to activate and redirect a patient's own T-cells to engage and eliminate cancer B cells.
Biogen said it will have no payment obligations and will receive tiered royalties on potential net sales of Glofitamab within the United States.
Genentech will have sole decision-making rights on the commercialization of Glofitamab within the United States. Further, in the event of approval, Biogen will be eligible to receive tiered royalties in the mid-single digits range on potential net sales of glofitamab within the U.S.
