Biogen to Acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals

SKYCLARYS® recently approved in US as the only treatment indicated for patients with Friedreich’s ataxia

Proposed acquisition represents meaningful step forward in Biogen’s strategy for sustainable growth, adding a highly complementary innovative product in an area of high unmet medical need

Expected to be significantly accretive to Biogen’s Non-GAAP diluted EPS beginning in 2025

Biogen to host investor conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) today announced the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Biogen has agreed to acquire Reata for $172.50 per share in cash, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.

Reata has made significant advancements developing therapeutics that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation in serious neurologic diseases. Reata’s FDA-approved SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone) is the first and only approved treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) in the United States, with a commercial launch underway, and European regulatory review ongoing. In addition, Reata is developing a portfolio of innovative products for a range of neurological diseases.

"With extensive expertise in rare disease product development and global commercialization, as demonstrated by SPINRAZA and the recent launch of QALSODY, we believe Biogen has the foundation in place to accelerate the delivery of SKYCLARYS to patients around the world,” said Christopher Viehbacher, Biogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is a unique opportunity for Biogen to bolster our near-term growth trajectory, and SKYCLARYS is an excellent complement to our global portfolio of treatments for neuromuscular and rare disease.”

"Biogen’s expertise and commercial footprint make it the optimal choice to help SKYCLARYS realize its full potential,” said Warren Huff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reata. "With its clear understanding of the rare disease patient journey and existing commercial infrastructure, we believe Biogen will establish SKYCLARYS as the standard of care in the treatment of this devastating genetic disease.”

Financial Details and Terms of the Transaction

The transaction, which was approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is currently anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Biogen expects this acquisition to be accounted for as a business combination. The acquisition of Reata is expected to be slightly dilutive to Biogen’s Non-GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) in 2023, roughly neutral in 2024, and significantly accretive beginning in 2025, inclusive of associated transaction costs. Biogen plans to update its Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance in conjunction with its third quarter 2023 earnings release.

Biogen expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand, supplemented by the issuance of term debt. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Reata stockholders and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Biogen has entered into voting and support agreements with certain stockholders of Reata representing approximately 36% of the voting power of Reata’s common stock.

Conference Call Details

Biogen will host an investor call on July 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be accessible through the Investors section of Biogen’s website, www.biogen.com. Supplemental information in the form of a slide presentation will also be accessible at the same location on the internet and will be subsequently available on the website for at least 90 days.

Advisors

Lazard acted as financial advisor to Biogen in this transaction and Cravath, Swaine & Moore acted as its legal advisor. Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Reata and Vinson & Elkins acted as its legal advisor.

About SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone)

SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone) is an oral, once-daily medication indicated for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older in the U.S. Additionally, the company’s Marketing Authorization Application for omaveloxolone is under review in Europe by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.

About Friedreich's Ataxia

Friedreich’s ataxia is an ultra-rare, genetic, life-shortening, debilitating, and degenerative neuromuscular disorder typically caused by a trinucleotide repeat expansion in the first intron of the frataxin gene, which encodes the mitochondrial protein frataxin. Pathogenic repeat expansions can lead to impaired transcription and reduced frataxin expression, which can result in mitochondrial iron overload and poor cellular iron regulation, increased sensitivity to oxidative stress, and impaired mitochondrial ATP production. Patients with Friedreich’s ataxia typically experience symptoms in childhood, including progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness, and fatigue that commonly results in motor incapacitation with patients requiring a wheelchair in their 20s. It is estimated that there are approximately 5,000 patients diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia in the United States1.

About Reata

Reata is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases with few or no approved therapies. Reata focuses on molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s first product, SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia and is under review in Europe by the EMA. In addition, Reata is developing cemdomespib for the treatment of patients with diabetic neuropathic pain. Cemdomespib is an investigational drug, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by any regulatory agency. For more information visit https://reatapharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

