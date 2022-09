Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Success Pops Stocks Across the Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the 55 million people around the world who suffer from Alzheimer's and related dementias -- not to mention their loved ones -- Biogen's successful drug trial is a ray of hope.Shares in Biogen and its partner Eisai catapulted higher on Wednesday after the duo announced they would apply for regulatory approval for a new Alzheimer's drug following the success of a late-stage clinical trial. The results are a landmark achievement that injects new hope into a line of scientific thinking and research that's been met by nothing but disappointment.