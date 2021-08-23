Bioh Kim Joins YES Senior Executive Team as President of YES Korea

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES ( Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. ), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that Bioh Kim has joined its management team as President of YES Korea. Based in the YES Korea office in Dongtan, he will be responsible for establishing the regional business structure and growing the company's presence in Korea.

Bioh is a highly experienced executive with strong technology, business, and management credentials in the semiconductor and display industries. Prior to joining YES, he served in various executive roles for over a decade at leading equipment manufacturers, including Vice President of the ECD business unit and worldwide sales & service for TEL NEXX (Tokyo Electron US), Managing Director of packaging field technology for Applied Materials, and General Manager for APEVA (a subsidiary of Aixtron).

Bioh started his career at Samsung in Korea after earning his BS and MS degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Seoul National University. He then spent 20 years in the US semiconductor industry, returning to Korea in early 2020.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bioh to our senior team," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "His track record of successful business development, coupled with his understanding of our customer base in current and emerging markets, will be valuable resources for YES as we continue to expand our business in Asia."

First on Bioh's to-do list will be the establishment of YES's new office in Dongtan, enabling a closer relationship with the company's longtime key customers in the Korea region. "Our company's mission is to be the preferred provider in the markets we serve," said YES CEO Rama Alapati. "As our systems have become increasingly critical to our customers' operations, having physical proximity enables us to be more responsive to their needs, and better able to anticipate and address their roadmaps. We have high expectations for this new chapter of YES's ongoing global growth."

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence.

