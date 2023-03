Biohaven Acquires Rights For BHV-8000 From Hangzhou Highlightll Pharma - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has acquired global rights, excluding China regions, for the development of an oral, brain-penetrant, dual inhibitor of Tyrosine Kinase 2 and Janus Kinase 1 for the treatment of brain disorders. BHV-8000 was licensed from Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Biohaven anticipates advancing the agent into a phase 1 study in 2023.

Highlightll will receive $10 million in upfront cash and $10 million in Biohaven equity, development and commercial milestone payments of up to $950 million, and tiered royalty payments ranging from mid-single digit to lower teens percentages. Biohaven and Highlightll will coordinate clinical development across global regions.

