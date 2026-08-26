Biohaven Gains As SK Biopharma Licenses Kv7 Epilepsy Platform In Global Deal

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN), a biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced a global licensing agreement with SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (326030.KS).

Under the agreement, SK Biopharmaceuticals will obtain worldwide rights to Biohaven's Kv7 drug platform, led by opakalim, an experimental treatment for focal epilepsy.

The company will receive $400 million in near-term cash, plus up to $150 million in development and regulatory payments and royalties on U.S. sales.

SK Biopharmaceuticals will take over future Kv7 development costs and certain obligations of up to $245 million.

The company said that the topline results from the RISE3 trial of opakalim are expected in the second half of 2026.

The company said the deal will strengthen its finances and extend its cash runway while allowing it to benefit from future opakalim sales.

Biohaven closed trading 5.12% higher at $14.38 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock further traded 9.87% higher at $15.80.