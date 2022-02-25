|
25.02.2022 13:52:31
Biohaven Inks License Deal With Bristol Myers For Worldwide Rights To Taldefgrobep Alfa
(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. (BHVN), on Friday, said that it has acquired worldwide rights to investigational drug Taldefgrobep alfa from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), thereby expanding its late-stage product candidates for the treatment of neurologic, neuroinflammatory, and neuropsychiatric disorders.
Taldefgrobep alfa, a modified adnectin, is being developed for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder. Taldefgrobep is the third development asset licensed to Biohaven from Bristol Myers.
Biohaven plans to initiate a phase III clinical trial of Taldefgrobep in spinal muscular atrophy this year.
Bristol Myers Squibb will be eligible for regulatory approval milestone payments, as well as tiered, sales-based royalties beginning in the high teens.
