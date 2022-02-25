Biohaven, Pfizer Get Positive CHMP Opinion For Rimegepant To Treat Migraine

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE), said on Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA, has given a positive opinion for Rimegepant, for marketing authorization, to treat both acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

Rimegepant is a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, recommending the 75 mg dose of rimegepant, which is available as an orally dissolving tablet.

The CHMP's opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC). The decision on whether to approve Rimegepant, whose European Union (EU) trade name will be Vydura, to be made by the EC, and would be valid in all 27 EU member states as well as in Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway.

If the drug is approved by the EC, then the drug will be the first oral CGRP receptor antagonist in the EU.

Earlier, Pfizer and Biohaven had entered into a deal for the commercialization of Rimegepant.