Biohaven Pharma: Rimegepant Asia-Pacific Phase 3 Study Meets Co-primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported positive top-line results from an Asia-Pacific, phase 3 clinical trial of rimegepant in adults for the acute treatment of migraine. The study met its co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome migraine-associated symptom including either nausea, phonophobia or photophobia at 2-hours following a single oral dose of rimegepant.

In the study, a single oral dose of rimegepant 75 mg provided significant relief of migraine symptoms and return to normal function at 2 hours and delivered sustained efficacy that lasted up to 48 hours for many patients. Rimegepant showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company said.

Donnie McGrath, Executive Chairman of Biohaven's subsidiary in China, BioShin, said: "The results from this study demonstrate the effectiveness of rimegepant and highlight the potential impact for patients in Asia Pacific, if approved."