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23.03.2026 18:17:23
Biohaven Stock Down 70% but One Fund's New $6 Million Bet Signals Turnaround Potential
Sarissa Capital Management established a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 513,184 shares worth $5.79 million at quarter’s end, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Sarissa Capital Management initiated a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter, purchasing 513,184 shares. The quarter-end valuation of the new position stood at $5.79 million, reflecting the total value of shares held after the trade.Biohaven Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for neurological and immunoscience disorders. With a focus on advancing novel drug candidates, the company leverages proprietary research to address unmet medical needs. Biohaven aims to establish a competitive position through its commitment to scientific innovation and targeted therapeutic development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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