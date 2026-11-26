(RTTNews) - BioInvent International AB (BINV) has appointed Catharina Johansson as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2027.

She will succeed Stefan Ericsson and join the company's Executive Management Team.

Johansson most recently served as CFO of Edvince AB. She previously held the same position at Abliva AB from 2013 until June 2025, when the company was sold. Her experience includes financial management and reporting, investor relations, market communications and capital raising in the life sciences sector.

Johansson will begin her employment at BioInvent on December 9, 2026, and work alongside Ericsson until formally assuming the CFO role. Ericsson will remain with the company for a limited period during the first quarter of 2027 to support the transition.

CEO Martin Welschof said Johansson's experience with publicly listed companies would support BioInvent's continued development, clinical programs and efforts to strengthen its financial position.

BioInvent is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immunomodulatory antibodies for cancer treatment.