IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLogiQ, Inc., a global innovator and manufacturer of sustainable biopolymers made from renewable resources announced today that it has promoted Steven Sherman as CEO.

George Brunt, BioLogiQ's Chairman, said: "As President and COO, Steve spearheaded the global commercialization and production scale-up of our highly acclaimed NuPlastiQ® BioPolymer product line. That success, combined with his over 20 years of global operational and leadership experience, makes him the ideal choice to lead the company through its next stage of growth."

"NuPlastiQ is a huge advancement in reducing the use of non-renewable resources in the manufacturing of plastic products and promoting the biodegradation of plastics," said Mr. Sherman. "I'm thrilled and honored to be asked to lead our experienced global team through the next phase of our growth."

Steven is a technology industry veteran and has held leadership positions at HZO, Coactive, and Hirata Corporation of America where he ran corporate operations as well as their Light Assembly Division. Steve holds an MBA from Westminster University, and earned a BA in Japanese/Asian Studies from Brigham Young University.

About BioLogiQ

BioLogiQ, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of plant-based resins, biopolymers for use in the production of plastic products that enable material & energy reductions, recyclability, and/or biodegradability. Its revolutionary NuPlastiQ® polymer also reduces the use of fossil fuels and other non-renewable resources, and can enhance biodegradability at very competitive costs. When NuPlastiQ is combined with traditional polyolefins, the resulting BioBlend® XP and XD resins also reduce greenhouse gas generation. For more information, visit www.BioLogiQ.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biologiq-promotes-steven-sherman-to-ceo-to-lead-its-next-phase-of-growth-301158511.html

SOURCE BioLogiQ