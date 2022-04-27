27.04.2022 22:07:06

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $120.8 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $17.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $519.4 million from $486.0 million last year.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $120.8 Mln. vs. $17.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $519.4 Mln vs. $486.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.05 - $2.15 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 77,87 1,70% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen