|
27.04.2022 22:07:06
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Income, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $120.8 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $17.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $519.4 million from $486.0 million last year.
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $120.8 Mln. vs. $17.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $519.4 Mln vs. $486.0 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.05 - $2.15 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Biomarin Pharmaceutical präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.22
|Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical Tumbled on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: Biomarin Pharmaceutical vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.11.21
|Why BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Jumped by 10.3% on Friday (MotleyFool)
|
28.10.21
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical inc (BMRN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|77,87
|1,70%