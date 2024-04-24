Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $88.66 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $50.85 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139.7 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $648.83 million from $596.42 million last year.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $88.66 Mln. vs. $50.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $648.83 Mln vs. $596.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.95