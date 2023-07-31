|
31.07.2023 22:08:25
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $56.04 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $27.66 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $105.2 million or $0.54 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $595.28 million from $533.80 million last year.
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $56.04 Mln. vs. $27.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q2): $595.28 Mln vs. $533.80 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $2.10 Full year revenue guidance: $2,375 - $2,500 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|80,18
|2,72%