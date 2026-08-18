BioMarin Pharmaceutical To Buy Alesta Therapeutics To Gain ALE1

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced an agreement to acquire Alesta Therapeutics, intending to gain the latter's lead clinical-stage asset, ALE1, an orally active small molecule for the potential treatment of hypophosphatasia.

With ALE1, the company expects to expand its footprint into larger rare disease markets.

As per the terms of the deal, Alesta shareholders will receive an upfront payment of $275 million in addition to $215 million in subsequent payments upon achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones.

The transaction, which will be funded with cash on hand, is expected to have a modestly dilutive impact on 2026 financial results, excluding the upfront payment.

ALE1 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial assessing safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics in healthy volunteers and adults. After acquisition, it will become part of BioMarin's Skeletal Conditions Business Unit.

Meanwhile, Alesta will spin out all non-ALE1 assets to a new entity, which is expected to complete this quarter. Following this, the former Alesta employees will transfer to the spinout entity.

In pre-market hours, BMRN was trading at $67.42, up 1.17 percent on the Nasdaq.