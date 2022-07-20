Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 19:49:00

BioMarin to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 3, at 4:30pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (800) 231-0316
International Dial-in Number: +1 (314) 696-0504

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: (800) 645-7964
International Replay Dial-in Number: (757) 849-6722
Playback ID: 2361#

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The Company selects product candidates for diseases and conditions that represent a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a significant benefit over existing products. The Company's portfolio consists of seven commercial products and multiple clinical and preclinical product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:


Investors                                                     

Media

Traci McCarty                                             

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                     

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558                                             

(415) 455-7451

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-wednesday-august-3-at-430pm-et-301590347.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

