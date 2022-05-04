BioMarin to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, Thursday, May 12 at 8:40amPT/11:40amET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BofA Securities Healthcare Conference on May 12 at 8:40am PT/11:40am ET in Las Vegas. To access the live webcast, please visit the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/.

BioMarin to Present at the 2022 BofA Securities Healthcare Conference on May 12, 2022

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The Company selects product candidates for diseases and conditions that represent a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a significant benefit over existing products. The Company's portfolio consists of seven commercial products and multiple clinical and preclinical product candidates for the treatment of various diseases.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors Media Traci McCarty Debra Charlesworth BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 455-7451

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-the-bofa-securities-2022-healthcare-conference-thursday-may-12-at-840ampt1140amet-301539505.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.