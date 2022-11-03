|
03.11.2022 13:30:00
BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference 2022: November 8th, 8:35amPT/11:35amET, in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
- 13th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2022: November 16th, 8:35amGMT, in London, England
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences. To access the live webcasts, please visit: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the presentations will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Traci McCarty
Debra Charlesworth
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558
415) 455-7451
SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
