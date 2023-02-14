14.02.2023 14:30:00

BioMarin to Participate Virtually at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on February 16, 2023

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin will participate virtually in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

To access the live webcast, please visit: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the presentation will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin
Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-virtually-at-svb-securities-global-biopharma-conference-on-february-16-2023-301745829.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

