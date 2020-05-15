|
15.05.2020 00:30:00
Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020 - Provides Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
- In-depth understanding of biomarker deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of biomarker agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual biomarker contracts enter into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies
- Access to most active biomarker dealmakers since 2014
- Insight into the terms included in a biomarker agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest Biomarker agreements announced in the healthcare sectors. The report takes readers through the comprehensive biomarker deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering biomarker partnering deals.
The report presents average financial deal terms values for biomarker deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leaders in the biomarker partnering field; both the leading deal values and leading players are reported allowing readers to see who is succeeding in this growing market. This - Chapter also looks at the contributions by the big pharma and big biotech companies of the world in terms of deals made.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 450 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise biomarker rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
