BioMax Producing Face Shields to Combat Healthcare PPE Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to calls for help from healthcare workers, BioMax has begun producing reusable face shields. As large manufacturers nation-wide scramble to retool their machinery to build N95 masks and ventilators, hospitals are being forced to make do reusing masks or in extreme cases, using hand-sewn masks to protect employees from contracting infectious diseases. "We don't know when these items will be readily available so we're trying to provide some stop-gap support. Proper use of face shields offers a greater level of protection to N95 masks, allowing hospitals to conserve scarce resources." said Bruce Powell, President and Founder of BioMax.

Designed specially to accommodate masks and glasses/googles being worn beneath the shield, BioMax Face Shields are a one-size-fits-all solution for those on the frontline of testing and treatment. They are built to meet Johns Hopkins medical standards using durable PETG plastic. Acting as a splatter guard, the face shield lessens the chance of large particles and/or moisture rendering a provider's N95 mask unusable. When used correctly, the surfaces of the BioMax Face Shield can be wiped clean and re-used several times.

As the US surpasses China in total number of COVID-19 "Coronavirus" cases, there is growing concern about the number of medical professionals who are contracting the virus due largely to a lack of proper protection. In many cases, shortages are leaving hospitals woefully undersupplied; even going so far as to ask employees to supply their own personal protective equipment.

If healthcare workers continue to practice unprotected, not only will they themselves be at higher risk for infection, but previously uninfected patients they treated while contagious will be as well. There is a very real possibility that so many doctors and nurses will fall ill that hospitals will find themselves totally understaffed and unable to respond to the rapidly swelling number of COVID-19 patients. Experts believe that implementing higher levels of PPE like BioMax Face Shields is one of the most important ways to prevent provider illness and help slow the spread of the virus.

