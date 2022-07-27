Biomind Labs Appoints Former FDA Director Dr. Thomas Laughren as Medical Advisor for Clinical Trials

Biomind Labs Inc. ("Biomind Labs” or the "Company”) (NEO: BMND) (OTC: BMNDF) (FSE: 3XI), a leading biotech company focused on developing the next generation of pharmaceuticals to treat patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by scientifically harnessing the medicinal power of psychedelic molecules, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Laughren as Medical Advisor for Clinical Trials.

As the former United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA”) Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Dr. Laughren oversaw the review of psychiatric drug development activities conducted under Investigational New Drugs and the review of New Drug Applications and supplements for new psychiatric drug claims. Dr. Laughren has authored and co-authored many papers and book chapters on regulatory and methodological issues pertaining to the development of psychiatric drugs, and is a frequent speaker at professional meetings on such subjects. Dr. Laughren has received numerous awards for his regulatory accomplishments.

"According to our plans of entering the registration process for our novel drug candidates with the FDA in the United States and with the European Medicines Agency (the "EMA”) in Europe, we are more than pleased to be adding Dr. Laughren to our team. Dr. Laughren will help guide us through the complex regulatory pathway of the most prestigious health regulatory agencies that approve new pharmaceuticals,” said Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Biomind Labs.

"We continue to work on the development of novel formulations and drug delivery systems based on psychedelic molecules (two tryptamines: DMT and 5-MeO-DMT), and one phenethylamine (mescaline). As of today, we have submitted 20 patent applications to protect our inventions. We have one of the most diversified portfolios in the industry, we target indications with a multi billion global addressable market such as depression and Alzheimer’s disease, we are disrupting the traditional psychiatric treatments by introducing a novel approach based on an intervention model, we keep improving our Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and we keep expanding our clinical pipeline. All of which are more than enough reasons for the Company to work with a high-level expert with an impeccable stature such as Dr. Laughren,” concluded Mr. Antalich.

About Biomind Labs Inc.

Biomind Labs is a biotech research and development company aimed at transforming biomedical sciences knowledge into novel pharmaceutical drugs and innovative nanotech delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Through its acceleration platform, Biomind Labs is developing novel pharmaceutical formulations of the main psychedelic molecules, N,N-Dimethyltryptamine ("DMT”), 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline for treating a wide range of therapeutic indications. Biomind Labs’ focus is to provide patients access to affordable and modern-day treatments.

