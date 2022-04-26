Biomind Labs Doses First Subject in Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial of Its DMT-Based Inhaled Formulation BMND01 for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Biomind Labs Inc. ("Biomind Labs” or the "Company”) (NEO: BMND) (OTC: BMNDF) (FSE: 3XI), a leading biotech company focused on developing the next generation of pharmaceuticals to treat patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by scientifically harnessing the medicinal power of psychedelic molecules, announced today that it has commenced dose administration of the first subject in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of the Company’s novel drug candidate BMND01, for treatment-resistant depression with inhaled administration.

The Phase I/IIa clinical trial on Biomind's first innovative formulation of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine ("DMT”) is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, behavioral and brain effects of BMND01, for inhaled administration. The trial has commenced on time and as scheduled and is being administered by superior medical practices at Biomind's new clinical psychedelic research facility in the University Hospital Onofre Lopes. Led by Dr. Dráulio Araújo, Biomind’s Scientific and Clinical advisor, the team is a renowned group of scientists that conducted the first randomized placebo-controlled trial with ayahuasca for treatment-resistant depression.

This study is the world’s first clinical trial to test an inhaled formulation of DMT, Biomind’s novel drug candidate BMND01. The trial is designed with a fixed ascending two dose, concentration-response study, initially in healthy volunteers, followed by the Phase IIa portion of the study that will administer the formulation in psychedelic-naïve patients with treatment-resistant depression. This first phase of the study includes up to thirty healthy patients and dosing is expected to be completed in approximately four months.

"An inhaled formulation could allow DMT to be rapidly delivered directly into the systemic circulation, bypassing the first-pass metabolism, recognized as a major problem for some routes of DMT administration. Due to the chosen inhaled route of administration, the DMT is likely to exert plenty of its potency in approximately ten minutes, which will allow more affordable interventions to be designed and implemented," commented Dr. Dráulio Araújo.

Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Biomind Labs, said: "The Company's new psychedelic therapeutic model, as a psychiatry intervention-based approach, may allow a rapid and feasible merge of DMT therapy into clinical practices. Our intervention model has the capacity to be more easily integrated into existing mental health clinics worldwide, which will democratize the access to significantly more patients than the traditional psychedelic assisted therapy model.”

About Biomind Labs Inc.

Biomind Labs is a biotech research and development company aimed at transforming biomedical sciences knowledge into novel pharmaceutical drugs and innovative nanotech delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Through its acceleration platform, Biomind Labs is developing novel pharmaceutical formulations of the main psychedelic molecules, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline for treating a wide range of therapeutic indications. Biomind Labs’ focus is to provide patients access to affordable and modern-day treatments.

