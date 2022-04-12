Biomind Labs to Participate in the PSYCH Symposium at the National Gallery in London

Biomind Labs Inc. ("Biomind Labs” or the "Company”) (NEO: BMND) (OTC: BMNDF) (FSE: 3XI), a leading biotech company developing the next generation of pharmaceuticals to treat patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by scientifically harnessing the medicinal power of psychedelic molecules, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the "PSYCH Symposium: London 2022 – Unlocking the potential of psychedelic Healthcare” to be held at The National Gallery on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Biomind Labs commented: "The PSYCH Symposium will be one of the most relevant events in the psychedelic industry in 2022, and this is the reason why we have decided to be part of the debates with the principal leaders of the sector and use this forum to present our future plans.

Last year Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he will examine the latest advice on the legalization of a psychedelic drug. We must confess that with this statement, Prime Minister Johnson won our respect because as a leader of a nation, he displayed empathy towards millions of patients that suffer from any kind of mental health disorder, and this kind of attitude is what is needed from global leaders.

We support the initiative of Mr. Crispin Blunt that has had a positive impact on Primer Minister Johnson, with the hope of promoting a global analysis and review of psychedelic legalization by government authorities, regulators and the psychiatry community. While more clinical research must be done, time is becoming critical for the almost one billion people that are affected by mental disorders”, concluded Mr. Antalich.

The United Kingdom is home to world-leading psychedelic research institutions, which lays the foundation for a flourishing domestic industry, with the PSYCH Symposium championing the emerging ecosystem. The PSYCH Symposium is a unique experience that enables industry leaders to collaborate to expedite access to psychedelic healthcare across Europe. As the industry expands, research briefings, regulatory updates and topical debates can provide the intelligence and insights to navigate this burgeoning landscape, while ensuring a sustainable, patient-first approach to how the industry defines itself in the future.

About Biomind Labs Inc.

Biomind Labs is a biotech research and development company aimed at transforming biomedical sciences knowledge into novel pharmaceutical drugs and innovative nanotech delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Through its acceleration platform, Biomind Labs is developing novel pharmaceutical formulations of the main psychedelic molecules, N, N-dimethyltryptamine, 5-MeO- DMT and mescaline for treating a wide range of therapeutic indications. Biomind Labs’ focus is to provide patients access to affordable and modern-day treatments.

