Biomind Labs to Present at Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference in the U.S. on April 19th 2022

Biomind Labs Inc. ("Biomind Labs” or the "Company”) (NEO: BMND) (OTC: BMNDF) (FSE: 3XI), a leading biotech company focused on innovation and research on endogenous tryptamines (biomolecules acting as psychoneuroplastogens) for the treatment of mental health disorders and beyond, is pleased to announce that CEO Alejandro Antalich and Scientific and Clinical Advisor Dr. Dráulio Barros de Araújo will present at "Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference” that will be held in Miami at the Fontainebleau on April 19th, 2022.

This conference brings together leaders of the biggest publicly-traded psychedelics companies with investors from across North America.

This is a great opportunity to get a comprehensive understanding of Biomind Labs’ diversified portfolio of molecules targeting specific indications and tailored drug delivery systems, as well as its robust intellectual property strategy and future plans. Also, this is a great opportunity to learn about the Company’s advances on strategic commercial arrangements, such as the commencement of a commercial clinical trial on its proprietary drug candidate BMND06, a novel formulation based on the psychedelic molecule mescaline.

Neuroscientist Dr. Araújo will be sharing a unique scientific approach to one of the most promising psychedelic molecules, N, N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT”). The Company is currently conducting a second Phase II investigational new drug clinical trial with an inhaled formulation of DMT, the results of which may assist the Company in identifying the most effective method of administrating its DMT candidate in patients with depression.

About Biomind Labs Inc.

Biomind Labs is a biotech research and development company aimed at transforming biomedical sciences knowledge into novel pharmaceutical drugs and innovative nanotech delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Through its acceleration platform, Biomind Labs is developing novel pharmaceutical formulations of the main psychedelic molecules, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline for treating a wide range of therapeutic indications. Biomind Labs’ focus is to provide patients access to affordable and modern-day treatments.

