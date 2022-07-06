BiomX To Delist Its Shares From Trading On Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE) will voluntarily delist its shares of common stock from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange or the "TASE". The decision is based on a review of the recent trading volume of the company's common stock on the TASE and the costs associated with maintaining a presence on more than one stock exchange, the company said in a statement.

The company concluded that it would be in the best interests of shareholders to have its common stock listed on a single stock exchange.

As per the Israeli law, the delisting of BiomX's shares of common stock from trading on the TASE is expected to become effective in three months, on October 6, 2022.

During this time, BiomX's shares will continue to be traded on the TASE. Following the delisting of BiomX's shares of common stock on the TASE, BiomX's shares will continue to be listed on the NYSE American and all BiomX shares now traded on the TASE are expected to be transferred to the NYSE American where they can continue to be traded, the company said.