BiomX To Report First Part Of CF Trial Data In September

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE), a clinical-stage microbiome company developing phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, expects to announce the first part of its Cystic Fibrosis study in September.

The company's lead drug candidate BX004 is being studied in a phase I/II trial as a potential treatment for lung infections in Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The study includes two parts.

Part 1 of the study is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and microbiologic activity of BX004 in eight CF patients in single and multiple ascending doses.

Part 2 of the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of BX004 in 24 CF patients randomized to a treatment or placebo cohort in a 2:1 ratio. Results from Part 2 are expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that results in a buildup of thick and sticky mucus in the lungs, airways, and other organs. Excess mucus in the lungs can lead to coughing, breathing problems, scarring (fibrosis), and an increased risk of lung infections.

There are an estimated 30,000 CF patients in the US and 80,000 worldwide. The launch of medications like Trikafta and Symdeko has improved the quality of life for CF patients but chronic, antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection remains the main contributor to morbidity and mortality.

PHGE has traded in a range of $0.53 to $3.76 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.55, up 1.02%.