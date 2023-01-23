Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
23.01.2023 14:33:57

BiondVax Pharma: In Vivo Data Shows NanoAb Virtually Prevents COVID-19 In Hamsters

(RTTNews) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) announced additional results in a preclinical proof-of-concept study of its inhaled NanoAb COVID-19 drug. COVID-19 illness was virtually prevented in hamsters administered inhaled NanoAb and infected three hours later with SARS-CoV-2. The company said the data from its trial indicated that NanoAb may effectively serve as both a therapeutic and protective prophylactic drug, which further enhances its value proposition.

BiondVax Pharma said the preclinical trial is continuing with additional arms testing lower therapeutic doses, 0.66mg and 0.22mg. The study will also evaluate safety parameters.

BiondVax's Chief Science Officer Tamar Ben-Yedidia said: "We look forward to completing this preclinical trial and moving towards a first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial later this year."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gute Vorgaben und neue Berichtssaison-Zahlen: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Gewinne in Tokio - Feiertagspause in China
An der heimischen Börse ist im Verlauf leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag nur wenig bewegt. In Japan dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen