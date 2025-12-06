BioNTech Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSR2 / ISIN: US09075V1026
|
06.12.2025 21:30:33
BioNTech and OncoC4 Announce Clinically Meaningful Overall Survival Benefit for Selective Treg Modulator Gotistobart in Patients with Previously Treated Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Selective Treg modulator gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) showed a reduction in the risk of death by more than half compared to standard of care chemotherapy and a manageable safety profile in the first of two stages of the global Phase 3 trial PRESERVE-003 in patients with squamous non-small cell lungWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
