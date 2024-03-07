BioNTech Announces Planned Retirement of Sean Marett

Mainz, Germany, March 7, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech” or "the Company”) announced today that Sean Marett, Chief Business and Commercial Officer, will retire as planned from the Management Board of BioNTech. As of July 1, 2024, Sean Marett will continue as a specialist advisor to the Company at least until the end of the year. A new Chief Commercial Officer will be announced by the end of March 2024. Sean Marett’s responsibilities as Chief Business Officer are beeing gradually transferred to James Ryan, Ph.D., Chief Legal Officer, who will also take on the role of Chief Business Officer of BioNTech at the end of the transition phase and upon Sean Marett’s retirement.

Sean Marett joined BioNTech as a member of the Management Board in 2012. He has played a crucial role in the Company’s growth and global expansion, overseeing two key areas: business development and product commercialization. Sean Marett was a key member of the team that ensured liquidity of over $1 billion in funding as a private company. This comprised successful financing rounds, including the Series A financing round in 2018, which was one of the largest for a biotech company at that stage worldwide, followed by a Series B financing in July 2019, and the Company’s IPO in October 2019.

During his tenure, he has negotiated revenue-generating research and development agreements with high profile pharmaceutical companies, working to ensure that BioNTech would retain control of the development of multiple product candidates. He has also reached complex global licensing and M&A transactions and strategic partnerships with multiple governments, academic institutions, and charitable foundations. Sean Marett led the negotiation of multiple supply agreements with governments and drove the commercialization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Germany and Türkiye. He has been honored with a number of awards and recognitions, including the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George awarded by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom at the time.

"Sean Marett’s contributions to BioNTech’s business development, fund-raising and commercial activities have been crucial to the Company’s transformation into a next-generation immunotherapy company. He negotiated cost-profit sharing agreements which funded BioNTech’s research and development activities in its first decade while ensuring that BioNTech has maintained its scientific freedom,” said Helmut Jeggle, Chairman of the BioNTech Supervisory Board. "For me personally, Sean Marett has been a trusted partner in the last ten years and I value his special business acumen in the biotech sector. He will have a lasting impact on the people and performance of BioNTech and will leave a company which is well-positioned to foster the next wave of innovations. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Sean Marett for his outstanding leadership, his numerous contributions, and his unwavering dedication to the Company over more than a decade.”

"Sean Marett is a strategic commercial facilitator and outstanding negotiator. Together with his teams, he closed highly complex agreements. Without his determination, drive, and experience in aligning all stakeholders towards a common goal, BioNTech would not be the innovative company it is today,” said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. "I am delighted that Sean will be supporting the Company’s endeavors in a specialist advisory role.”

"It has been my pleasure to contribute to the transformation of BioNTech from a small, private biotech into an international leader in the field of next-generation immunotherapies and one of the largest global biotechnology companies. But none of this would have been possible if we had not had a burning passion for science that continues to excite and motivate us today,” said Sean Marett, Chief Business and Commercial Officer of BioNTech. "As BioNTech prepares for a new chapter in the Company’s trajectory with the planned launch of multiple oncology products in the coming years, it is the right time for me to hand over my responsibilities as Board member and continue to support the Company in a specialist advisory role.”

