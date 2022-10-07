BioNTech, Australia's State Of Victoria To Establish MRNA Research Center And Manufacturing Facility

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) and the State of Victoria in Australia will collaborate on the research and development of potential mRNA-based vaccines and therapies, the company said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, BioNTech is committed to building a BioNTainer facility for end-to-end clinical scale manufacturing of mRNA-based products and candidates in Melbourne.

BioNTech plans to further expand its clinical development capabilities in Australia and evaluate the testing of additional clinical cancer product candidates, including the autologous CAR-T cell therapy candidate BNT211, in addition to two Phase 2 candidates currently being tested in Australia.