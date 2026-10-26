BioNTech Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSR2 / ISIN: US09075V1026
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26.10.2026 11:08:38
BioNTech, DualityBio Breast Cancer Drug Meets Phase 3 Trial Goal But Shows Higher Lung Disease Rate
(RTTNews) - On Monday, BioNTech (BNTX) and DualityBiologics, subsidiary of Duality Biotherapeutics (9606.HK) said trastuzumab pamirtecan met the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 DYNASTY-Breast02 trial, showing a statistically significant but modest improvement in progression-free survival versus chemotherapy.
The study evaluated patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-low metastatic breast cancer whose disease had progressed on endocrine therapy and who had not received chemotherapy.
However, the companies said the available efficacy and safety findings suggest limited potential benefit in the current treatment landscape. They will review the data and determine next steps.
The trial reported a higher rate of interstitial lung disease than previous trastuzumab pamirtecan studies. Most cases were Grade 1 or 2, but severe and fatal events occurred in a small proportion of patients. Otherwise, safety findings were consistent with prior trials.
The randomized, open-label study assigned 541 patients equally to trastuzumab pamirtecan or investigator-selected capecitabine, paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel. Overall survival, a key secondary endpoint, was immature at the interim analysis. Trastuzumab pamirtecan, also known as BNT323/DB-1303, is an investigational HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate.
The company did not disclose numerical efficacy results.
BNTX on Friday closed at $88.12, down 1.73%. In the pre-market trading, shares are down 2.45% at $85.96.
Duality shares are currently trading down 1.47% at HK$147.50 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
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